Darren Moore says that he’s really pleased to see both Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston sign new contracts at Sheffield Wednesday.

The teenage duo both put pen to paper this month to commit their futures to the club, signing deals that’ll see them remain at Hillsborough until 2025 – and Moore was on hand to congratulate them as the ink dried.

Fusire, 17, and Shipston, 18, have both been shining lights in the U18s setup as well as with the U21s, and Moore has made sure they’ve had time recently to train with the seniors at Middlewood Road in order to aid their development further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased,” he told The Star. “It’s another two youngsters that have committed - and they’re two really good players. Two players that are doing extremely well, and have been in and around the first team group.

“They’re making the transition from U18s to U21s and into the first team - and what they’re learning is that passes that are on in the U18s aren’t there at first team level. Or they are there, and they have to execute them quicker or stronger… Training with us will help them develop those skillsets, I’m sure of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls boss went on to add, “I’ve made my point clear that we have to develop our own, and there needs to be a pathway.

“Those two have signed, we’re really pleased, and hopefully they’re two names we can mark down for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore is happy that Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire have committed to Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

The U18s were meant to find out their next FA Youth Cup opponents on Friday night, but Leicester City’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers was postponed until next week.