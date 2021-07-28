Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday decision on Chelsea and Fulham youngsters

The Chelsea and Fulham youngsters spent a bit of time on trial with the Owls, with Jasper playing against Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion and Uwakwe featuring in the game against the Baggies.

It had been thought that the pair might feature in the game against Port Vale on Wednesday night after last weekend’s Wrexham friendly was called off, but they were not present for the 2-1 victory at Vale Park and Moore says that they’ve now gone back to their teams in London.

When asked about the young duo, he told The Star, “They’ve both gone back to their respective clubs… We thank them, they did really, really well but now they’ve gone back. I think they’ve got one or two other options maybe elsewhere – but they did really well and I was quite impressed with them.”

The decision may, or may not, have been based on the fact that they managed to get a deal over the line for Lewis Wing – who plays as an attacking midfielder – who came in as one of two new signings on Tuesday to take their list of new recruits to six for this summer.

Meanwhile, Cameron Dawson is set to join Exeter City on loan on the back of Bailey Peacock-Farrell making the move to Hillsborough, with Moore saying that he’s looking for him to go out and get some regular game time elsewhere following his lengthy spell out with an injury.