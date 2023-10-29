News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart

‘I’ll never forget this’ - Watch smiling Danny Röhl thank loud Sheffield Wednesday crowd

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, went around three sides of Hillsborough to show his appreciation to the fans on Sunday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Oct 2023, 19:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls finally got a win on the board this weekend with a 2-0 win over local rivals, Rotherham United, a game that saw Michael Smith get both goals in front of the Millers fans who had been booing his every touch in the early stages.

Röhl’s family were present for the first time since he took on the job earlier this month, and he joked afterwards that as quite a superstitious man he may have to try and make a plan to make sure they’re at every game from now on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Take a look at the video above to see what the German had to say about the fans’ part in victory, and what it was like hearing his name sung to the tune of Daddy Cool in his first outing at S6.

Most Popular

For more post-match reading you can check out the articles below:

Röhl praises Wednesday ‘weapon’ after sparkling Hillsborough showing

‘We have to enjoy playing football’ - Röhl’s Owls finally off the mark

Owls get the ball Röhl-ing as Michael Smith silences Rotherham United

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedHillsborough