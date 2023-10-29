Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, went around three sides of Hillsborough to show his appreciation to the fans on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls finally got a win on the board this weekend with a 2-0 win over local rivals, Rotherham United, a game that saw Michael Smith get both goals in front of the Millers fans who had been booing his every touch in the early stages.

Röhl’s family were present for the first time since he took on the job earlier this month, and he joked afterwards that as quite a superstitious man he may have to try and make a plan to make sure they’re at every game from now on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a look at the video above to see what the German had to say about the fans’ part in victory, and what it was like hearing his name sung to the tune of Daddy Cool in his first outing at S6.