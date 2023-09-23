Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, didn’t appear to notice the fans chanting for his exit at Swansea City – but insists that the club needs to stay together.

Wednesday were well beaten in South Wales on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-0 to a Swans side that were winless themselves prior to their visit, and now find themselves rock bottom of the Championship with just two points to their name.

Supporters called for his head from the away end at the Swansea.com Stadium and also criticised his style of football in another chant, but it sounds like he was too focused on what was playing out in front of him to notice.

“I don’t know what you mean,” he replied when asked about the fan chants. “But one of the important things is that we stay together… We have 10 new players, and it’s been very hard. I need people to help me to try and change the situation – I believe in the players, I know how hard they’re working every day, and it’s difficult because we can’t show how we’re giving 100%.

“I know we need to improve, I know right now we don’t have the qualities that the Championship is demanding from us – I know that. But I know how they’re working. We can put the focus on different parts, or we can put the focus in one part – on me. That’s ok. I’ll continue until my last day. I knew when I arrived it wasn’t an easy situation.”

The poor results have led to increased pressure and plenty of talk within the fanbase about whether he will remain in charge, however Xisco says that Dejphon Chansiri is trying to help him.

He explained, “With the chairman he tries to help me, to give me stability in the situation, and afterwards we will see. I try to put the focus on my players, I need to improve them and give them stability – this is my work. My work is not thinking about what you think of me. I know the problems, and how I can help – but if I tell you then nobody is helping me.

