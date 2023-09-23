News you can trust since 1887
“Unable to cope” “Away with the fairies” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Swansea City horror show

On an afternoon in which travelling Sheffield Wednesday supporters sang in protest against its owner and its manager, the Owls continued their desperate Championship form with a 3-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.

By Alex Miller
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:01 BST

An encouraging first half hour was stopped in an instant as Pol Valentin was adjudged to have fouled his tormentor Josh Ginnelly in the box. From there things spiralled.

Wednesday were passive and unable to muster anything in the way of attacking promise - their defensive efforts scrappy and well punished.

It leaves the Owls still without a win this campaign having playes eight league matches - and two in the cup.

They are the only team yet to win a game after round eight of the Championship season.

Here are our player ratings from a horror trip to South Wales.

Made an excellent save to deny Lowe before the Swansea goal ruled out for offside. Away with the fairies on the ball at times, most notably when Jamie Paterson chased him down to fire into the side-netting.

1. Devis Vasquez - 4

Started a couple of attacks with strong balls from defence. Was part of a defence that looked all at sea and Swansea had joy in his channel.

2. Di’Shon Bernard - 4

Acted smartly to block an early Lowe shot but looked flat-footed. Flew in to smash against the crossbar on the hour. Couldn’t marshal a defence that looked appalling.

3. Bambo Diaby - 3

Into the action early, stopping a dangerous Swansea attack. Caught in possession once or twice and like those around him, was slow to react to attacks. Won more tackles and headers than his teammates.

4. Akin Famewo - 5

Into the action early, stopping a dangerous Swansea attack. Caught in possession once or twice and like those around him, was slow to react to attacks. Won more tackles and headers than his teammates.

