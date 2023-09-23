“Negative everything” Under-fire Xisco admits ‘difficult dynamic’ with hapless Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco responded with more questions than he gave answers in his opening gambit of a press conference in the minutes after his side fell to a sorry 3-0 defeat at Swansea City.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls manager will have heard chants from the away end calling for the end of his time in the Hillsborough dugout - with equal ire aimed in the direction of owner Dejphon Chansiri.
A limp second half performance allowed Swansea - also winless before the clash between the two sides - the freedom of their own stadium after Wedneday once again failed to build on an encouraging opening half hour.
It leaves Xisco’s side rock bottom of the Championship and as the only side in the division without a win.
The Owls seemed to crumble after summer target Jamal Lowe opened the scoring with Pol Valentin adjudged to have fouled Josh Ginnelly in the box.
“The performance was very strange. Very, very strange,” Xisco said.
“In the first half we had our chances and after the penalty? Maybe it was in or it was out, it doesn’t matter, it’s football and this sometimes happens.
“In the second half we had chances to stay in the game and we tried all of the game.
“Just now we are in a difficult dynamic. It’s difficult for us, we need to improve a lot in the last third, with our last decisions.
“Just now, why are we not taking the results? One of the things is that we have control, we have some good situations. We have situations that are very poor in some situations.”
Struggling Swansea showed the sort of attacking edge Wednesday have so far failed to impart on their campaign, Xisco went on to suggest.
“Immediately after we hit the crossbar and had the important chance, two minutes after they have one chance, a second one, and they kill the game,” he said.
“This is what we need to do in this situation. This is the Championship.
“If you tell me we don’t arrive in the last third? We do arrive. We arrive with crosses, with set pieces, with corners. We had situations with three against three.
“We need to show more quality in the last part, more patience sometimes when we are in this dynamic, in this moment? It is negative everything.”