The Sheffield Wednesday loanee, and Northern Ireland international, has been all over the headlines for a while now, keeping clean sheets, saving penalties and winning/being nominated for more than one award.

Peacock-Farrell has faced four penalties this season, and not one of them has found the back of the net – but his overall performances for the Owls have seen him named as their August Player of the Month and secure a nomination for the League One Player of the Month award.

His latest penalty save, for his national team in their World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland, earned them a big point earlier this week, and he says that they’re confident that they’ve got it in them to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media after the draw with the Swiss, Peacock-Farrell said, “It’s very much alive. We are in a tough group and have got some tough games ahead but we were against a good side in Switzerland and we matched them and more.

“We are capable of doing it and we have to go and do that now. We have to take this point and make it count and take it into the next month and the month after that and put in these good performances that we have been delivering… Possibly it will go down to the last game.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke about his recent penalty heroics for club and country, saying, “Three saves and one that hit the post… I’ll claim that as a save because I went the right way and if it was on target I’d have saved it!

Northern Ireland's goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has shone for Sheffield Wednesday as well this season. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m confident, though the issue with goalkeepers is that you can’t go too high and you can’t go too low. You have to stay, as boring as it sounds, quite level-headed regardless of how you are doing…I’m in a good place right now physically and mentally and I’m really happy.”