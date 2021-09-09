The Owls will make the trip to Plymouth this weekend as they look to try and climb back up to the top of the League One table, and the good news for Moore is that the international break has given his side the opportunity to shake off any injury niggles that they were nursing.

Prior to the break Wednesday had the likes of Mide Shodipo, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley among those that were unavailable, but they’re all now back in contention as they return to League One football this coming weekend.

Speaking to the media about the current squad availability, including that of new signing, Saido Berahino, Moore said, “We don’t have any concerns, it’s more about getting players back… At the moment, looking at the squad, we’ll train today and tomorrow and then be unscathed for the weekend.

“It’s a real positive to have Sam back available for us, that’s pleasing… Mide is back, he’s ready and in the squad. He’s available for selection if needs be...

“I’ll have no hesitation to start Saido if I need to start him - he’s had a good weeks’ training and he’s been getting his explosive work done. He’s got enough volume to his training, he just needs match minutes.”

But with Josh Windass, however, it may still be some time before he’s back out on the field, with the Owls boss telling The Star, “He’s here with us now, it’s great to see him. He’s just working with the medical team - have I spoken to the doctor about an exact time? No. But it’s great to see him back amongst us.”

Moore also gave an update on Massimo Luongo’s situation after he picked up a hamstring injury, saying that he was currently undergoing rehab – though he did suggest that it’ll probably be next month at the earliest that he’ll be back in contention himself.