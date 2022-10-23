The Owls and Imps fought it out at LNER Stadium on Saturday and eventually shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw after goals from Lee Gregory and Daniel Mandroiu, a result that left the Owls in third place and three points off Ipswich Town in second.

Kennedy’s side could well have been dead and buried by the break if Wednesday had taken their chances, but put in a strong second half performance and secured a point to extend their unbeaten run on home soil.

He was pleased, and was ‘super impressed’ by Darren Moore’s Owls outfit.

Speaking afterwards, the Imps manager said, “It’s a good point, more than a really good point… Obviously you want to win your home games, but you had to respect the opposition you’re up against.

“I was super impressed with them. I think they’re a top team and similar to Ipswich. I’d imagine anyone who finishes above them will get promoted."

He also praised his goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth, despite his error that led to the opener – saying he needs to put it behind him.

Carl Rushworth gifted Lee Gregory the opening goal when Sheffield Wednesday faced Lincoln City.

“I have no problem with the goal… It happens. Carl’s a brilliant lad, an incredible goalkeeper who’s excellent with his feet. I told him that he better come in bouncing on Monday otherwise I’ll be really angry with him.