Heneghan was forced off for the Owls in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City, with two members of Wednesday’s staff having to help him off the field as he made his way straight down the tunnel.

Moore confirmed after the game that it was an issue with his knee after a collision down the Owls’ right side, and he explained that they’re now waiting to see just how serious his setback may be.

“He’s my worry at the moment, he’s a real worry,” admitted Moore when talking to the press. “It didn’t look good. He’s in there now, he’s got ice on it, and we’ll have to wait and see.

“It was a coming together of the players, I’m not sure if his leg got caught in the turf. It’s a worry, but it’s too early to say

“It’s something around his knee, but we can only hope that it’s nothing too serious.”

Wednesday are in much better shape on the injury front this season compared to the last campaign, however do still have Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Reece James out for a period of time – and they’ll really be hoping that Heneghan doesn’t face a lengthy spell on the sidelines himself after some impressive performances in the heart of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday lost Ben Heneghan to injury against Lincoln City.