Honest Sheffield Wednesday star shoulders responsibility after Lincoln City draw

Josh Windass says that Sheffield Wednesday had enough chances to ‘win three games’ against Lincoln City.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Owls had 17 shots at LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon, however scored just one and only managed to get two others on target. All three were courtesy of Lee Gregory.

Windass, who had four attempts off target, says that he shoulders part of the responsibility as Wednesday missed out on all three points, insisting that the performance should have been enough to warrant a victory.

He took to social media after the game to give some brief thoughts on the encounter in Lincolnshire.

“Can’t perform like that and not finish our chances,” he said on his Twitter page after the game. “We had enough to win 3 games!! Good performance from us until the final touch, should be scoring those and that’s on me!! Great support as ever!!”

Darren Moore admitted after the game – not for the first time – that he wanted to see more ruthlessness from his side in terms of punishing teams when they get chances, while Mark McGuinness also said that the players were frustrated with the ‘two points dropped’ at Sincil Bank.

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Bristol Rovers in their upcoming midweek fixture, and they’ll not only be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but also get back to winning ways after their draw on Saturday left them three points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

Josh Windass says Sheffield Wednesday did enough to win against Lincoln City.

League One leaders, Plymouth Argyle, drew with Rovers earlier today.

