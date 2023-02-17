Praise for 'brilliant' local boy as Sheffield Wednesday chase crazy record

Barry Bannan has known Cameron Dawson longer than most at Sheffield Wednesday – and he says he’s delighted for the way things are going for him this season.

Dawson has been in fine form since coming in for David Stockdale late last year, saving penalties and keeping clean sheets like nobody’s business as he looks to cement his spot as the club’s number one.

The Owls academy graduate has had a topsy-turvy few years, but after a brilliant promotion-winning loan spell with Exeter City last season he’s taken the bull by the horns back in a Wednesday shirt.

He kept his seventh clean sheet in nine League One games earlier this week as Darren Moore’s side set a new club record of 18 clean sheets in a single campaign, and his captain was full of praise for his long-time teammate.

“He’s been brilliant,” Bannan said of the Owls goalkeeper. “He’s had his ups and downs at the club, but he’s still young for a goalkeeper and has a lot of years ahead of him. A lot of goalies don’t really break through until they’re 25 or 26, and that’s sort where Cam is now.

“With him being a local boy, and knowing what it’s all about here, I’m delighted for him. He’s come in, taken his chance, and that’s football. With Stocky, did he deserved to be dropped? It’s just part of football.”

The Owls skipper also praised Stockdale for his efforts this season and the way that he’s reacted to Dawson taking his spot – insisting that everybody in the team knows that they’re place is consistently under threat if they don’t perform.

Cameron Dawson and Barry Bannan have known each other a long time at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

He told The Star, “If you’ve got someone waiting in the wings then you’ve got to be on your toes. We all are, because we know that if you don’t perform or you get injured then you’re out – and you might not get back in for a long time. It’s good for the club.

“Stocky has taken it really well, he’s a great teammate and he’s played his part... It’s a collective from both of them and both of them are driving each other on.”