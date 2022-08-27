Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper is set to start at Hillsborough this afternoon as Wednesday look to pick up another win on home turf and potentially climb into the top two in League One, and – after all his accolades last season – he’s certainly got a target on his back.

Bannan picked up his first assist of the season in the impressive 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend – but Darren Moore’s opposite number knows that he’s not Wednesday’s only threat.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the Rovers boss said, “They’ve got quality all over but if he’s (Bannan) ticking then their team looks really good, so we’ll have to stop him.

“They’ve got other options, Josh Windass dropping in and receiving the ball is a big threat, so they’ve got quality we know that, but we want to try and put our own stamp on the game, we want to try and be able to play how we want, and we trust ourselves to do that.”

Burchnall knows that his side aren’t the favoured winners this afternoon, he does, however, think that that puts more pressure on the Owls.

“Of course, we’re underdogs for the game,” he said. “And I think we should try and relish and embrace that a little and enjoy the fact that there’s more pressure on them than there is on us.”