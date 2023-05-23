Official guidance released by Brent Council have listed how pubs in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium will be split between supporters of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley on the day of the League One play-off final.

The Owls are expected to sell out their initial allocation of 36,634 seats for the May 29 clash and have been placed in the East side of the stadium.

It means Wednesdayites will be welcomed into five pubs on that side of the ground; The Blue Check, Wembley Tavern, Stadium Sports Bar, The Torch and Crock of Gold.

Among the pubs and bars that will welcome Barnsley on the West side of the stadium are The Green Man and Wembley Box Park – two of the more iconic pubs around Wembley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Supporters make their way to the stadium prior to Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wednesday fans were camped in the West side of the stadium for their most recent Wembley visit – a Championship play-off final defeat to Hull City in 2016.

Supporters on both sides are reminded that the consumption of alcohol within the London Borough of Brent thanks to one of three Public Spaces Protection Orders put in place until January 2026.

Any supporters found drinking alcohol on the streets could be subject to a fine of up to £500 upon prosecution and it is made clear they will be asked to hand over prohibited items. The Council website reads that breaches will result in the issuing of a Fixed Penalty Notice (£100), payable within 14 days.

Further misdemeanours, which include urinating in the street, littering and spitting, carry a possible fine of up to £1000.

The unauthorised use of a megaphone is also prohibited and carries a possible fine of up to £1000, as does the use of pyrotechnics and the unauthorised flying of drones in the stadium’s vicinity.

A statement on the Council website read: “Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered. We are taking these steps to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

“There is a range of bars, fan zones and restaurants available in and around Wembley where you can enjoy a meal or drink before the match.”