The best he’s ever experienced. That was the summation of Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass after their remarkable, record-breaking play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United on Thursday evening.

The Owls summoned a performance never seen before to elbow their way into the final at Wembley in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable.

A breathless, direct style of play didn’t quite play into the hands of Windass on the night, though his tireless running and threat breaking gave Posh plenty to think about as they wilted in the heat of a spine-tingling Hillsborough atmosphere.

The 29-year-old - out of contract in the coming weeks but who is believed to have a contract extension trigger in his deal - has played in 11 Old Firm derbies in the colours of Rangers.

But the noise made by Wednesday supporters on Thursday evening surpassed even those, he said.

“The best atmosphere I have ever experienced in any football stadium,” Windass wrote on Instagram. “Truly phenomenal.