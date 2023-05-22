News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday man makes big statement that might confuse Celtic and Rangers fans

The best he’s ever experienced. That was the summation of Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass after their remarkable, record-breaking play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United on Thursday evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:11 BST

The Owls summoned a performance never seen before to elbow their way into the final at Wembley in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable.

A breathless, direct style of play didn’t quite play into the hands of Windass on the night, though his tireless running and threat breaking gave Posh plenty to think about as they wilted in the heat of a spine-tingling Hillsborough atmosphere.

The 29-year-old - out of contract in the coming weeks but who is believed to have a contract extension trigger in his deal - has played in 11 Old Firm derbies in the colours of Rangers.

But the noise made by Wednesday supporters on Thursday evening surpassed even those, he said.

“The best atmosphere I have ever experienced in any football stadium,” Windass wrote on Instagram. “Truly phenomenal.

“However it’s only the semi-final and got one more hurdle to overcome. See you all next week.”

