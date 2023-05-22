Darren Moore chuckled with the sort of boyish sheepishness that frankly looked a little odd on a man of his frame and stature.

“Ah Clinton!” he chuckled, shrugging his shoulders, before taking a moment to steady himself for the next question from the assembled media.

It was half a moment on from former Owls striker Clinton Morrison having bounded into the manager’s post-match press conference, unable to resist the urge to embrace his great friend for any longer.

“Longest interview ever – you’re taking too long, man – this guy!” he said laughing while bounding deep into Moore’s arms.

The content of what he said was muffled into the shoulders of the Wednesday manager – it would perhaps be offside to disclose the finer details of what was said even had it not been – but one message was made clear: “You’re an inspiration to us, man.”

Wednesday’s historic comeback came in the week Moore’s pre-match press conference included questions around the racial abuse by one Sheffield man on social media. They were questions handled with trademark cool – firm in tackling the seriousness of the message but ever-keen to direct questions towards football and the job in hand.

Moore speaks passionately about his position as a black manager in a role dominated by white men – he is fiercely proud to act as a ‘beacon’ for young black and ethnically diverse managers coming through the ranks and holds a number of roles either ambassadorial or otherwise on committees attempting to steer towards better representation in football coaching.

“I just think he's superb,” Morrison told the BBC. “I spoke to him after the game. He's so calm and collected. He's a good guy and one of the nicest men you'll meet.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is embraced by former Owls striker Clinton Morrison after their historic play-off win over Peterborough United.

“He told me the Wednesday players had been practicing penalties. Why would you be doing that if you think the game is over? It's that mentality that leads into the players and they believed they could do it.

“I gave him the biggest hug afterwards and I told him he's an inspiration because he handled the racial abuse that he got - which is disgusting. He defused the situation and that's the type of man he is. He won't let that negativity be the focus.

“I think he's brilliant. You do want to be around him. You want to see good guys. He is a proper good guy, on the side of the pitch and off it.”

Such was the detail that Moore’s preparations went into in the lead-up to Thursday’s record-breaking win, the Owls boss stayed up until 7am on Saturday morning plotting the comeback required. Together with his other staff including sports psychologist Tom Bates, Barry Bannan thanked the manager for his role in turning around the mentality of a changing room that – in some areas at least – didn’t necessarily believe the comeback was possible in the days after 4-0 defeat at London Road.

For his cool and calm exterior, Darren Moore is a fighter. He’s the sort of man those around him want to do well.

A hug between friends? There was so much more to it than that. It was an iconic moment on an evening of iconic moments.