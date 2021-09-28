Ian Holloway makes Sheffield Wednesday claim – has a word for the Wednesdayites…

It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy start to the season for the Owls, who began things brightly but have now hit a bit of a blip, however one of Darren Moore’s counterpart insists that they won’t be in the third tier for too long.

Holloway, who has faced the Owls plenty of times over the years, says that he ‘absolutely loves’ Wednesdayites, and has wished Moore well for the season as he looks to try and get the club back up into the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Football League World this month, the ex-Blackpool boss said, “He has got massive expectations hasn’t he… Through the punishment of the financial restrictions and what you should do they broke some rules and so they now find themselves in League One.

“I don’t think they’ll be there long, I really don’t. I think they’ll climb back up.

“It’s a magnificent football club with a wonderful set of supporters. You always get some stick when you go there but I love them, absolutely love them, so good luck to Darren.”

Wednesday face top-of-the-table Wigan Athletic this evening as they look to get back to winning ways and take a big step closer towards the Play-Off places and the summit of the League One table – the game gets underway at 7.45pm at the DW Stadium.