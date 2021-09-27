Former Arsenal and Reading midfielder spotted with Sheffield Wednesday

The Star reported back in July that the 20-year-old was on Darren Moore’s radar as he continued his rebuild at Hillsborough, with Onen having become a free agent when he left the Royals at the end of last season.

Plenty of time has passed since then, but it would appear that the interest in the former Arsenal youngster, who looks to have maintained his place in Moore’s potential plans going forward.

It’s understood that the attacking midfielder featured for the Owls’ U23s on Monday as they went up against an unbeaten Coventry City in the Professional Development League North, setting up Basile Zottos for the opening goal of the game.

Lee Bullen’s side unfortunately conceded late in the game as the spoils were shared with a 1-1 draw, but it sounds as though Onen gave a good account of himself at the CBS Arena during his time on the field.

It remains to be seen what the next steps will be with regards to Onen and Wednesday, but the fact that he’s given the chance to show what he can do on a trial basis suggests that Moore was eager to have a closer look.

Wednesday made 14 senior signings over the summer in a big transformation at Hillsborough, and are still in the process of trying to find their rhythm as they chase promotion back into the Championship.