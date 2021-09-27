Ex-Crystal Palace defender turns out for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls take a closer look

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at former Crystal Palace defender, Sam Woods, as they look to potentially bolster their ranks for the current campaign.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 27th September 2021, 6:35 pm

Lee Bullen has been having a look at a number of players recently, with Kwame Boateng, Josh Hughes and Donville Munroe having all featured in the 1-1 friendly draw with Sheffield FC last week.

The Owls’ U23s are in a bit of a transition period at present following a number of exits over the summer and several players leaving on loan, meaning that Bullen’s side is made up largely of recently promoted U18s and members of the current U18 squad.

Read More

Read More
Fresh details emerge for Sheffield Wednesday's bumper Sunderland clash

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With that in mind, the club are considering adding to that group of players after one of their summer signings, David Agbontohoma, settled right in at Middlewood Road – so much so that he wore the captain’s armband for the U23s in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Monday.

He had a new partner alongside him, though, with ex-Palace centre back, Woods, being given a starting berth in the Owls U23 XI at the CBS Arena as he looks to show the club what he’s capable of ahead of a potential move to S6.

The 23-year-old does have experience in League One having played there with Plymouth Argyle last season, and he’s also got a handful of senior appearances under his belt with the Eagles after playing for them in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent years.

Woods, who also had a loan spell with Hamilton Academical in Scotland, is predominantly a central defender, but has also played as a defensive midfielder and a right back.

Sam Woods is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

SWLFC come together as midfielder mourns family lost in tragic killings