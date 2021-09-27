Ex-Crystal Palace defender turns out for Sheffield Wednesday as Owls take a closer look

Lee Bullen has been having a look at a number of players recently, with Kwame Boateng, Josh Hughes and Donville Munroe having all featured in the 1-1 friendly draw with Sheffield FC last week.

The Owls’ U23s are in a bit of a transition period at present following a number of exits over the summer and several players leaving on loan, meaning that Bullen’s side is made up largely of recently promoted U18s and members of the current U18 squad.

With that in mind, the club are considering adding to that group of players after one of their summer signings, David Agbontohoma, settled right in at Middlewood Road – so much so that he wore the captain’s armband for the U23s in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Monday.

He had a new partner alongside him, though, with ex-Palace centre back, Woods, being given a starting berth in the Owls U23 XI at the CBS Arena as he looks to show the club what he’s capable of ahead of a potential move to S6.

The 23-year-old does have experience in League One having played there with Plymouth Argyle last season, and he’s also got a handful of senior appearances under his belt with the Eagles after playing for them in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent years.

Woods, who also had a loan spell with Hamilton Academical in Scotland, is predominantly a central defender, but has also played as a defensive midfielder and a right back.