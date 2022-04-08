The Owls make the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they look to try and consolidate their place inside League One’s top six, but will come up against a Bolton side that have only lost a handful of games since the turn of the year.

And while Evatt, who lives in South Yorkshire himself, is pleased that Darren Moore has been given time in the role at Hillsborough, he admits that the expectations are bigger at Wednesday than they are at other clubs.

The Trotters boss told the Bolton News, “Thankfully he has been given time because during the season, everybody goes through bad spells and good spells… You have to ride with the punches and I think he has done that more than most. I live close to Sheffield so I hear a lot of the press.

“We think we have expectations here, they have double and triple it there. A difficult job but one he is doing very well. As I said, no-one has any given right to be promoted out of this division. You have to go out and earn it, and they are having a good go at it.

“I think he is a great guy and very experienced, so it is going to be a tough game. But it is one we are looking forward to – a big crowd here.”

He also went on to add, “Regardless of the size of your club, you haven’t got any entitlement or any given right to be promoted.

“They’ve got to go out and earn it and I’ve got no doubt they’ll be doing all they can to try and make sure they finish in the top six. But there’s some big teams fighting for those places, so we want to be ultra-competitive.”