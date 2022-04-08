Four ruled out as Bolton Wanderers host Sheffield Wednesday – Kieran Lee disappointment

Ian Evatt has confirmed today to the media that Ricardo Santos, Dapo Afolayan and Kyle Dempsey has all been assessed ahead of the game on Saturday, while Lee has ‘still got some soreness’ after he had surgery done on his ankle.

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit Evatt said, “We’re waiting on the results of scans but Dapo, Kyle and Ricardo all injured their hamstrings and will all miss Saturday. On top of that, we’ve got one or two others that are carrying knocks and niggles and also some illness in camp so back to scraping the barrel…

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Kieran Lee is still missing. He has still got some soreness in the heel. We have got some illness in the camp and one or two others have knocks and niggles that we are having to manage as well.

"All of a sudden we are very light again but that is football. It has been one of those seasons but we are not going to sulk or moan about it. We just need to get our head down and perform as best we can."

The Owls could close the gap on Plymouth Argyle in fourth place in League One if they get a win in front of 5,000+ Wednesdayites on Saturday and other results go their way, and the injury crisis that the Trotters are dealing with certainly won’t have harmed their hunt for three points.