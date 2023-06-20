The former Crystal Palace chairman was taking calls from Owls supporters this morning on his TalkSPORT phone-in show with broadcaster Jim White.

Simon Jordan has critiscised Sheffield Wednesday’s owners for many of their decisions in the past but has suggested Darren Moore’s exit from the club might not be as strange as it first seems.

The former Crystal Palace chairman was taking calls from Owls supporters this morning on his TalkSPORT phone-in show alongside Jim White. He claimed that his udnerstanding is that Moore made the decision to walk himself but could only speculate on the former West Brom bosses reasons for doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was asked by one fan if he worried for Wednesday and where the club’s next move could take them and said: “I worry for you because I’m not a huge admirer of your owner and I think he has made some strange decisions and I think a lot of your fans base have been concerned about some of the decisions he has made over the years that ultimately ended in the club being relegated to League One.

“You’ve had financial fair play issues and the consequences of those but then again you’ve also had decent managers like Carlos Carvalhal who has gone in there and done a decent job, you’ve been close. I think that Darren Morre was a moment away from losing his job, in terms of that play-off semi final, and turned it around.

“You’re in the Championship, it doesn’t look like a great look but these things happen now and because there are so many managers out there looking for jobs and so many people punting others around, owners will look at it from a different perspective than they once did before.