Sheridan took the reins at the Latics on several different occasions over the years, and their win over Eastleigh this weekend – his last game – was his 415th in charge at the club.

‘Shez’ became a favourite at Hillsborough during his time with the Owls in the 90’s, and famously scored the goal that secured the Rumbelows Cup win over Manchester United back in 1991.

The 57-year-old retired from playing back in 2004 after a lengthy spell in Oldham colours, and now he’s announced that he’s called time on his managerial career in football as well.

Speaking after the 3-2 win over Eastleigh, Sheridan said, "I won't manage another team… I don't think I'll get the opportunity anyway. I love football. It's looked after me. I just feel that my age and for me to try to be happier it is time to concentrate on other things.

"Being honest I don't think I've done that well the last couple of years, whereas I had a really good record, I'm very grateful I got the opportunity. And I'm so pleased it's Oldham. I haven't achieved anything, but I just want the club to go forward."

He went on to say, "I won't forget today. It's something that will live with me. I'm overwhelmed with the support they've given me.

Former Sheffield Wednesday star John Sheridan is retiring from football. (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.)

"I don't cry much but I nearly came to tears. The fans are unbelievable. They've supported me as a player and a manager, whenever I've been here. I've always, for some reason, got on with them and they get on with me.

"They are good supporters, they've had hard times as well. I just wish them all the luck in the world. I'll be coming back and supporting the team. I'll be here for the Wrexham game. I've been a supporter who was lucky enough to manage the team. I'm just a supporter now.”