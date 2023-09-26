It’s not often a team is described as one ‘fighting for their lives’ just eight matches into a league campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But those are the words used by Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray as he prepares for the Black Cats’ trip to S6 on Friday.

The Owls are still on the hunt for their first outright win of the campaign after eight league and two cup matches and will face a side sat fifth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the Wednesday camp are quick to extol the need for continued patience in these early stages of the campaign, Mowbray’s view is one that won’t be argued by many on the terraces.

“Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their lives at the moment,” Mowbray said.

“They are having some results that they will want to improve on. So we know that they will be right up for the next game and they have a big stadium, big crowd, emotional and passionate supporters.”

Emotional it may well be. A disappointing defeat at fellow slow starters Swansea City saw supporters chant for the dismissal of manager Xisco and again heard protests against the stewardship of owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘black balloon’ protest is being planned online for a match that will be played in front of Sky television cameras.

Wedesday will hope to have the likes of Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa back to full fitness after injury issues that saw them drop to the bench for the weekend’s 3-0 defeat.

Mowbray continued: “We have to go there and make life difficult for them and see if we can dominate and see if we can find a way to win.