Hull City man demands Sheffield Wednesday response after ‘unacceptable’ night

Hull City’s summer signing, Jason Lokilo, says that the team need to respond when they host Sheffield Wednesday after an ‘unacceptable’ display.

The Tigers were knocked out of the Carabao Cup this week by Doncaster Rovers, who currently sit two divisions below them, throwing away an early lead for the second time in a week after losing 2-1 to Norwich City at the weekend.

Lokilo came in from Sparta Rotterdam this summer after his contract in the Netherlands expired, but they haven’t had the start that they’d have been after and now go into their game against Wednesday without a win in their last four competitive games going back to last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has urged them to improve when the Owls come to town, saying they need to come back with a ‘hunger’ against Xisco’s outfit at the MKM Stadium.

"We can only agree with what the gaffer said,” the 24-year-old said. “It's unacceptable to lose like this. At home, Hull City is a massive club and losing to a League Two side is unacceptable.

"As football players, we're all lucky because you always have the chance to make it right and we're going to have to do that against Sheffield Wednesday.

"We're going to have to come back on Saturday with hunger and try to win this football game because the fans deserve to see something different to what they saw."