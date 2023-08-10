Paris Saint-Germain’s young attacker Djeidi Gassama – who was linked with Sheffield Wednesday – doesn’t appear to be too keen on making a move to the Championship.

At least not to Hull City, anyway. The 19-year-old is thought to be available on loan this summer as PSG look for him to head out and get some more senior minutes under his belt, and after a spell with Eupen in Belgium last season saw him get two goals and two assists there is an urge for more.

Wednesday were one of a number of clubs said to be interested in the French youth international, with Swiss giants, FC Basel, the latest to be in for him according to reports by Foot Mercato in France.

Sebastian Denis, a journalist for the publication, has stated that Gassama has ‘refused an offer from Hull’ as he weighs up his future, also saying that a PSG departure is ‘clearly on the agenda’ – with Basel ‘very interested’.

There was no mention of Wednesday – who were first linked with the teenager last month – in the report, and it remains to be seen whether anything more will come of their apparent interest in the Franco-Mauritanian attacker.

Wednesday have signed eight new players so far this summer, seven since Xisco took over as manager, and are believed to be closing in on a ninth in the shape of midfielder, Momo Diaby.