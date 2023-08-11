‘Right hand man’ ‘Vital’ - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Hull City - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City on Saturday afternoon in their first away game of the season - and nobody really knows what the XI will look like.
It’s arguabky the first genuinely meaningful test for the Owls this season, many had written them off long before the game against Southampton and Stockport County in the Carabao Cup was seen as a way of helping integrate a whole host of the club’s new signings.
Hull, meanwhile, are a team that many fans will be hoping to pick up three points against - so there will be a different kind of pressure as they head into this one.
Having played 20 different players in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign it’s difficult to say what the line-up will be when they walk out at the MKM Stadium, but we decided to try and have a guess anyway...
Here’s what we went for, it could be miles off: