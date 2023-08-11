Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City on Saturday afternoon in their first away game of the season - and nobody really knows what the XI will look like.

It’s arguabky the first genuinely meaningful test for the Owls this season, many had written them off long before the game against Southampton and Stockport County in the Carabao Cup was seen as a way of helping integrate a whole host of the club’s new signings.

Hull, meanwhile, are a team that many fans will be hoping to pick up three points against - so there will be a different kind of pressure as they head into this one.

Having played 20 different players in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign it’s difficult to say what the line-up will be when they walk out at the MKM Stadium, but we decided to try and have a guess anyway...

Here’s what we went for, it could be miles off:

1 . Devis Vasquez - GK It's a tough call for Xisco, but having snapped up Vasquez from AC Milan and him saving two penalties on his debut it won't have harmed his chances. Could just as easily be Cam Dawson, though.

2 . Callum Paterson - RB Handled himself really well against Southampton and came on to great effect v Stockport as well. Offers bundles of energy.

3 . Bambo Diaby - CB A towering presence at the back with oodles of strength. Could be Akin Famewo there, could be Di'Shon Bernard, could be Michael Ihiekwe - the latter possibly on missing if he's not quite back up to full fitness after missing Stockport.

4 . Dominic Iorfa - CB A regular throughout Xisco's short spell at Wednesday so far, with his pace, height and the fact that the manager has spoken of his importance you'd think he'd be a starter once again.

