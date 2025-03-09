Sheffield Wednesday head to Carrow Road in midweek.

Norwich City could be without first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn when they host Sheffield Wednesday next week, with manager Johannes Hoff Thorup unable to guarantee a midweek return.

Gunn missed his side’s Friday evening 1-1 draw at home to Oxford United due to hamstring ‘tightness’, having first reported the issue to medical staff following the previous weekend’s stalemate at Blackburn Rovers. The 29-year-old was fit enough to test himself in training but Thorup opted against taking any risks.

Norwich host Wednesday at Carrow Road on Tuesday evening and with such a tight turnaround, there are obvious doubts as to whether Gunn will be available. Should the experienced shot-stopper miss out, then George Long will likely come in if he recovers from a recent concussion in time - otherwise it could be down to third-choice Vincente Reyes.

Norwich injury latest

“I'm not there where I can rule him out for Tuesday,” Thorup told The Pink Un of goalkeeper Gunn. “There's a risk that he will not be involved. He spent time with us on the pitch, and we tried but it was too much for him. He could feel that pain. I don't know if it's exactly when he was jumping, but it was when he was running.

"He felt something, some tightness in his hamstring, and it was not enough for him to come off in that (Blackburn) game. He felt alright, and in the days after. We didn't really think that it was something more than probably a little bit of soreness, tiredness, something like that. But the pain became too much for him. We probably have to look at it as a small injury.”

Midfielder Marcelino Nunez also sat out Friday’s draw with Oxford, having also reported hamstring issues in the aftermath of his side’s meeting with Blackburn. Fitness problems have regularly halted the 25-year-old’s campaign and as with Gunn, no risk will be taken midweek if things aren’t right.

“He felt tired and sore in both his hamstrings after the Blackburn game and with his amount of days on the sidelines this season, we have to go with low risk for him,” the Norwich boss said on Nunez. “He's not been on the training pitch with us this week because of that tiredness. He didn’t really recover that well from the Blackburn game.

Wednesday return possible

"So it was probably a little bit too much for him to go through that game, so we decided not to bring him today, and then hopefully he can be around the team again. My only focus is to prepare the ones who are available.”

Norwich were boosted by the return of experienced midfielder Kenny McLean on Friday night, with the 33-year-old coming off the bench following his brief absence with breathing difficulties relating to an infection. But the Canaries will likely be without Lewis Dobbin (calf), Ben Chrisene (ankle), Lucien Mahovo (knee), Matej Jusarek (thigh), Liam Gibbs (hamstring) and Gabriel Forsyth (knee).

Wednesday will be without January signing Stuart Armstrong after Danny Röhl confirmed a calf issue will keep him out for ‘three or four weeks’. But the Owls boss did allay fears of anything serious regarding injury scares for Michael Ihiekwe and Ryo Hatsuse.

Ike Ugbo was a surprise omission from the Wednesday squad at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday but Röhl confirmed that was a selection decision, with Jamal Lowe preferred to join forward Michael Smith on the bench.