Why Ike Ugbo didn't feature in Sheffield Wednesday squad amid confidence admission

Danny Röhl offered a simple explanation for the absence of Ike Ugbo from his latest Sheffield Wednesday squad.

The Canada international striker has suffered a tough season since making the £2.5m switch from French club Troyes in the summer, with his only goal for Wednesday this term coming in the Carabao Cup back in August. The Owls has Callum Paterson lead the line to good effect for the bulk of a 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, with Michael Smith coming off the bench.

Ugbo made the trip to Devon but was left out with Jamal Lowe preferred as the second forward option on the bench along with Smith. Wednesday are staying down south until after Tuesday’s clash at Norwich City and with no injury or illness described by Owls boss Danny Röhl, Ugbo has every chance of featuring at Carrow Road.

The nature of Wednesday’s comfortable win meant Wednesday were able to make regular changes in the second half but squad rotation is possible given the fast turnaround and looming nature of Sunday’s Steel City derby clash with Sheffield United.

Röhl told The Star: “For such a trip it was clear that we needed to go with extra players, but I can bring only 20 players in the squad. Today it was Charlie (McNeill) and Ike who were not in. It was not easy to tell them this, that they were not in the squad. But for the squad management, to keep this group in, I made this decision today and it could be on Tuesday that we make another decision.”

Ugbo has shown no shortage of work rate this season and his name has been sung repeatedly by Wednesday supporters keen to get behind the man whose goals while on loan from Troyes in the second half of last season kept them up. Asked whether the 26-year-old requires an uplift in confidence after sitting out of only his second squad since making his move permanent in August, Röhl made clear it was something that was being worked on behind the scenes.

“We have to work on this, we know this,” he said. “We had three strikers today and Pato started. It means I would have had three strikers on the bench and in such a game this is not possible because I had to cover other positions. This is the reason I could not have three strikers on the bench and went with two. Then it was a decision and today I decided for the other two.”