But Owls fans travelling to each of their 23 away games in League One this season will rack up the miles once again, with the switch of northern grounds for those of Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers stretching the number of miles on the road for the 2022/23 season.

In fact, Wednesday supporters undertaking the full season commitment will put 5,962 miles on their motors – including return journeys – which is a little way short of the distance between Sheffield and Shanghai.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters travel in numbers.

As per Google Maps and before you even factor in the reality of never-ending traffic jams folk so often experience on their way to and from football matches, that equates to some 115 hours in the car – enough time to watch the entire Harry Potter film collection back-to-back six times with plenty of time to spare.

The promotion of Rotherham United means Wednesday’s shortest journey this season will take 29 minutes, to Barnsley’s Oakwell. That is Wednesday’s only trip timed at less than half an hour, though the relegation of Derby County (67 minutes) an the continued presence of Burton Albion (87 minutes) effectively make them near-neighbours in the division

The longest trip remains Plymouth Argyle, which takes a soul-crushing five hours and is 294 miles away – though trips to Portsmouth (229 miles) and newly-promoted Exeter (252 miles) run it pretty close.

Wednesday had the best away following in the entire Football League last season, averaging 2,464 fans per away game.

Owls boss Darren Moore has continually paid testament to the Owls’ travelling support and said after a draw at Bolton Wanderers in April: “It doesn’t surprise me with the Wednesday fans because they have been excellent all season.