Recently linked ex-Sheffield Wednesday man teams up with former Owls in surprise foreign switch

Mark Beevers, who was rumoured to be a transfer option for the Owls during their defensive injury crisis back in January, has been unveiled as a Perth Glory player having left Peterborough United on a free transfer.

The towering defender came through the ranks at S6 as a teenager and made 140 league appearances for the club between 2007 and 2013.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Mark Beevers is Australia-bound.

He has the rare distinction of having made over 100 appearances for four different English clubs; Wednesday, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough.

A serial captain known for his leadership capabilities, he jets off to Australia at the age of 32 to embark on a new challenge and joins up with Glory recruitment chief Andy Keogh, who he played alongside at Millwall.

Among Beevers’ new teammates are former Wednesday players Brad Jones and Darryl Lachmann.

“It’s an idea (moving to Australia) I’ve been exploring for a while now,” Beevers said.

“It’s a brand new challenge and completely different to what I’ve been used to over the last 15 years in the UK.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager (Ruben Zadkovich) and he kind of laid down what he expects from me, what he’s seen in me and in terms of ambition it’s as simple as winning games.”