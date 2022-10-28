The Owls took the lead in the first half as Michael Smith got on the end of a George Byers cross, however, Josh Coburn levelled things up in the second half and – after a series of Wednesday errors and numerous fantastic saves from Rovers’ goalkeeper, a draw was quite possibly a fair reflection of the evening’s events.

Barton, who has now seen his side go eight games without defeat in all competitions, took to Twitter after the game to praise his side, and also revealed a huge page of notes that was used in order to try and help them get a result.

He said on his Twitter post, “Another solid team performance. Nice to be in those arenas with our magnificent fan base… Thank you to all those who travelled.

“Good team Sheff Wed and important for our group to go toe to toe with them. See you all Saturday. Safe journey home.”

But it was one of the pictures that accompanied his post that really caught the eye, with phrases such as ‘turn them early’, ‘squeeze space’ and ‘pin them in’ showing some of the key aspects to their game plan.

In many respects it worked, with Wednesday being forced into errors on more than one occasion - two of which should certainly have led to goals for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey Barton revealed some of the tips he gave his players when it came to facing Sheffield Wednesday. (via @Joey7Barton)

He also told his side to ‘show football courage’ and ‘be brave, finishing off with the statement, “Cage door closed, their fans can’t help!”