Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that the game against Exeter City has now been put to bed as they focus on the next challenge.

The Owls snatched a point from the jaws of defeat on Saturday afternoon, with Callum Paterson’s goal at the death seeing them extend their unbeaten run to nine games in League One.

It was far from a faultless display from a Wednesday perspective, but their manager thinks that it was a game that they ‘definitely’ wouldn’t have got anything from last season given how things played out in the second half.

"Honestly…” Moore said. “I just know last year we would definitely have come here and lost in the type of way this game went.

"But the boys have shown togetherness and spirit. They were in there just now tapping Pato on the head.

"It's a squad effort today and the real pleasing thing for me is the feeling of having not lost that game. It's another week where we've probably not been at our best, especially second half, but we were gritty, determined and showed a never-say-die attitude and it ended with us coming up with a tidy finish.”

He went on to say, "My job and the staff's job is to look at it and think how were we so dominant first half but then not do it in the second half. We knew Exeter were going to come out and have a go at us, but we did not convert that mindset into creating the type of chances we did first half.

Sheffield Wednesday snatched a draw away at Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)

"By not doing that, the game nearly ran away from us. So that's the important things that I'm looking at.

"We've got 22 games or so left, we've lost just three times so credit to the players… We just keep turning the page. We'll analyse this game and then put it to bed and concentrate on Oxford.”

Wednesday could potentially go top at the weekend when they play host to Oxford, however that would mean relying on both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle losing their respective games – something that seems unlikely at this point.