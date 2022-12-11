‘Gutted’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan reacts after injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, is hoping he’ll get some ‘positive news’ on his injury after he was forced off against Exeter City.

The Owls skipper doesn’t miss many games, but was unable to make his mark on the second half of their clash in Devon following what looked like a hamstring injury that he sustained in a challenge chasing back to make a tackle.

It’s over three years since Bannan missed out on a matchday squad for Wednesday in the league, but there are now concerns that he won’t be available this coming weekend when Oxford United come to town in League One.

He headed straight down the tunnel after coming off before the break at St. James Park, and he’s since taken to social media to commend his team for picking up a late point – and also spoke of his hope that his injury isn’t a serious one.

“Gutted having to go off yesterday with injury,” he said on Instagram. “Hopefully not too bad and get some positive news this week.. Boys went to the end, if you can’t win you don’t lose. Well done Callum Paterson on his goal.”

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, admitted that they were concerned about their skipper after he was unable to finish the game, but did say that he’d wanted to carry on in the game – something that the technical team weren’t prepared to let him do.

The Owls host Oxford at 3pm on Saturday, and do have another chance to go top if results elsewhere go their way as Plymouth Argyle host Morecambe and Ipswich Town travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

