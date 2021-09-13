Corbeanu was brought on for the final half an hour or so on Saturday with his side 2-0 down after a very poor first half performance, and he could even have had a couple of goals to his name had things gone a bit differently.

The 19-year-old attacker tried to set up Saido Berahino when he should probably have gone for goal, and then saw another effort well saved by Mike Cooper, but he’s vowed to put things right.

Speaking at Home Park after the game, Corbeanu said, “I had two chances, I should have put away one of them. One was a bad decision when I tried to lay it off when I should have headed it across goal, and the other one I’ve worked on in training and it didn’t come off for me today. I’m going to put it right, though.

“I think it was a very sloppy game for our standards as a team. We’ve set ourselves very high standards for the season, and it’s something we’ll look to bounce back from. We need a positive reaction now. It’s all about this next week in training and getting into the next game with a good mindset.”

And when asked whether they felt they’d let down Wednesday’s 2000 travelling fans, the teenager replied, “Definitely… It was a poor performance, and we need to give the fans the satisfaction of three points. And that’s what we’ll look to do in the next game…

“Nobody was happy, everyone was very angry, very sad. Because we know we could have done a lot better. But we’ve told each other that we need to put it past us, we can’t dwell on it for too long, because then you can’t take steps forward.”

Theo Corbeanu wants Sheffield Wednesday to bounce back.