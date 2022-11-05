Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder finds new club following surprise Owls exit

The 18-year-old central midfielder was a regular for the Owls’ U18s last season, playing a key part in their solid FA Youth Cup run and donning the captain’s armband for large parts of the campaign.

So it came as a bit of a shock when he was one four players who weren’t offered an extension of their deals at Middlewood Road once the 2021/22 campaign came to an end.

Now though, the Manchester-born youngster has started the next chapter of his career a little closer to home in Derbyshire, joining Glossop North End in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

It was confirmed on Friday in a statement that read, “Glossop North End have signed former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Caelan Kilheeney. He was one of several players released by the Owls last summer.

“Kilheeney featured regularly for the club’s U18s and U23s teams during his time at Hillsborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad