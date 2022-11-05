News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder finds new club following surprise Owls exit

Caelan Kilheeney was a bit of a surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday over the summer.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 18-year-old central midfielder was a regular for the Owls’ U18s last season, playing a key part in their solid FA Youth Cup run and donning the captain’s armband for large parts of the campaign.

So it came as a bit of a shock when he was one four players who weren’t offered an extension of their deals at Middlewood Road once the 2021/22 campaign came to an end.

Read More
‘Bizarre’ Sheffield Wednesday training incident leaves Owls man concussed and ou...

Most Popular

Now though, the Manchester-born youngster has started the next chapter of his career a little closer to home in Derbyshire, joining Glossop North End in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

It was confirmed on Friday in a statement that read, “Glossop North End have signed former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Caelan Kilheeney. He was one of several players released by the Owls last summer.

“Kilheeney featured regularly for the club’s U18s and U23s teams during his time at Hillsborough.”

MORE: Wednesday boss praises Windass and Mighten – reveals Hunt worry

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Caelan Kilheeney - far right - left Sheffield Wednesday over the summer. (via @SWFC)
DerbyshireManchester