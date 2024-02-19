Goals from Iké Ugbo and Anthony Musaba secured victory at the Den over their fellow Championship strugglers, and three points cut the gap on safety to just four points as they prepare to face Bristol City back on home turf at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday showed quick feet, fine finishing and some excellent defending as they saw off the Lions, and you can check out the extended highlights from the fixture at the top of the page. Below you can see Danny Röhl's reaction to the final whistle as he let out a huge roar of relief.

For Liam Palmer it was a huge afternoon as he was back in the starting XI for his 424th appearance in Wednesday colours, a tally that took him level with Teddy Davison and Ernest Blenkinsop to go joint ninth in the club's list of all time players - he ended the game wearing the captain's armband and will now target number 425 when he'd go ninth outright.

You can watch what the Owls stalwart had to say after the result in Bermondsey after they dug in to get the job done, and there's footage of Röhl's thoughts below as well: