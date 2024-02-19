Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of senior players including Josh Windass, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Dawson are known to be approaching the end of their contracts as the season continues to wind down towards its business end, with manager Danny Röhl maintaining that initial conversations have been had with players and representatives with regard to the possibility of extending some deals.

The future of Wednesday as a Championship side is uncertain, their battle to overcome their worst-ever start to a Football League season ongoing as they sit four points shy of the safety places despite a hugely impressive 2-0 win at Millwall on Saturday. Röhl has admitted this makes life difficult to plan into the future for both the club and individuals and though his energy is placed solely on second tier survival, longer-term plans are being put in place for either eventuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player Röhl is hugely confident will remain a Wednesday player regardless of what division they play in next season is club captain Barry Bannan. The influential Scot is clearly a favourite of the German coach but given his preference for younger players and Bannan's vintage - he will turn 35 later this year - the creeping question remained over whether the time could come for the skipper to move on after nine years.

Speaking in December, Bannan told The Star he himself was unsure of his future amid promises from Röhl that he would speak to those with contracts dwindling after the January transfer window. "I’m just enjoying my football," he said. "Contracts are contracts – I’ve been in football long enough. If I get offered one, amazing because I would love to stay here. If I don’t, I’m sure I’ll find somewhere else. It’s football, you move on."

“I’ve obviously made it well known that I want to stay here for the rest of my career and hopefully I can perform and win a contract. But for me, I’m just enjoying my football and if I get offered a contract then it would be amazing. I’m settled here, I’ve been here a long time. I love it here.”

A couple of months on any question has been removed. Röhl spoke after the Millwall win to wax lyrical on Bannan's contribution to the side and how he had taken to a shift in football style. Asked whether he had considered the future of the former Aston Villa man, he was unequivocal. Bannan stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Barry is a big part of this team and a big part of this club, alongside Liam Palmer they are players that have such a long time here," Röhl said. "I am very convinced he (Bannan) will be here, it doesn't matter which league. I like that he is also looking to see what he is wanting to do after his playing career, maybe be a manager at some time and that is fantastic, to be open to this as well.