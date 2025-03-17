"He's not won anything" Chris Wilder takes aim at Danny Röhl chat after Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder’s post-match summation of the differences between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have caused a stir in the two fan bases following the Blades’ 1-0 win at Hillsborough on Sunday - and he also took the opportunity to say his bit on a few things Danny Röhl had raised in his pre-match press conference.

The German boss had spoken pre-match to suggest the Blades carried a less technical style of play to traditional Championship promotion contenders and also spoke to declare the pressure United were under to win the game.

That pressure, Röhl said, owed to the intense battle United had come to for automatic promotion and the money spent to put together a squad whose value vastly outstrips that of the Owls. Röhl quoted a £125m total value of Wilder’s squad and suggested there was a ‘demand’ to achieve a direct promotion in the face of intense competition from Leeds United and Burnley.

It’s believed that Wilder had delayed his pre-match press conference in order to hear what his opposite man had to say and though there was a barb or two on Friday, he largely kept his counsel on any back-and-forth between the pair ahead of the game. Speaking after Rhian Brewster poked home the goal that earned United a double over Wednesday, he was a little less restrained.

“I thought he was factually wrong on a few things,” Wilder told The Star. “I think he was wrong about how we play as a direct team, I think he was wrong about a couple of things. But he has every right to say whatever he says. I think he was wrong last time, saying they should have got a win or a draw, I'm sure he'll be saying that again. But he's not got a win and he's not got a draw, he's been beaten twice...

“I don't think he should start mind games when he's not won anything. He's a young manager and he got a lot of acclaim and a lot of praise for the job he did last season. He got some (praise) from me in my press conference. I'm not sure he respected us in terms of his press conference. But I respected him. I was a bit quieter than usual and said some good things - because there are a lot of good things.”

Wilder was of course videoed celebrating the November win over Wednesday in a Sheffield pub and singing about Röhl in a way it was felt was disrespectful to the Owls boss by many, including a great number of individuals at S6. The footage has served to ice-over relations between the two managers.

Speaking on the job Röhl has done at Hillsborough, Wilder said: “Should Sheffield Wednesday had been in that position at the start of that season with the players that Danny got? No, because they had some good players. He has resurrected it and got it on a roll and won games. They're going to end up a mid-table team.

“I'm not so sure I would have done what he did (in the pre-match press conference), but he would possibly say about what happened after the home game (Wilder’s post-match sing-song). I've got to say that was in reaction to a few things but there we go, we all do silly things and daft things now and again. We have to own it.”

Wednesday’s defeat to United extended the gap between the two teams to 29 points and left the home side six short of the play-off places, leading lifelong Blade Wilder to declare the Owls’ season as ‘done’.

“For me, the proof is in the pudding,” Wilder continued. “In my view the team has had six tight games and we have won three and drawn three and we've done the double over our fiercest rivals. We'll go and see our supporters wherever they are tonight, be that on London Road or in the city and they'll just want to enjoy the moment and move on. “

