Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested his side deserved a point from their home clash with Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls fell to a second 1-0 derby day defeat of the season, with Rhian Brewster the man to secure a famous season double for the red side of the city following a lapse in concentration in defence and a scrappy game saw Wednesday unable to make the most of their chances. They’re themes Röhl said he was ‘a little bit tired’ of answering questions on his side’s inability to make the most of decent performances ‘between the boxes’.

“We spoke many, many times about it being the mirror of our second leg (half of the season),” he said. “I am maybe a little bit tired of speaking about this topic and in the end we couldn’t change it. You look back; 2-1 Sunderland, 2-1 Coventry, today. These are always close results and you think always after the game that we could or should win. Some games like Luton or Millwall we have to win. Our process shows we are close, close, closer. But the final bit...

“It is not just for me, it is for the players as well. They know that we are in a good way, in the right way. The teams ahead of us are not so much better, they see how we play, how we invest. But it is football and if you want to take more it is about that favourite phrase; clinical in both boxes.”

Wednesday led on shots, shots on target, corners, touches in the opposition box among other data metrics - though they were low across the piece in a game of low quality. The Owls boss, as he did with the Blades’ 1-0 win at Bramall Lane back in November, claimed a draw would have been a fairer result.

Röhl continued: “It’s the mirror of our home games this season, I think. I look back to the datas, I know it’s not everything, but in all the datas we are ahead apart from the one that counts which is the goal. In the second half there was only one time they were in our box, one touch. The goal.

“We had some really good opportunities and I think the biggest chance was for Svante. But football is about defending goals and scoring goals. I cannot complain on my team, they have invested a lot. The atmosphere was great in the game.

“I think really there was no winning team in the game today, I think it could maybe a draw. First half United were maybe a little bit better after the 15 minutes then we come back into the game. It’s a disappointment today. You saw again how competitive we are against a team who is playing for direct promotion.”