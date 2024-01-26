Coventry City let Kasey Palmer take the lead on tough Sheffield Wednesday decision
Coventry City manager, Mark Robins, says that they will let Kasey Palmer decide whether he is involved against Sheffield Wednesday tonight.
The Sky Blues attacker was regrettably the subject of racist abuse at Hillsborough when they met in the Championship last week, with a man having since been arrested following ‘a racially aggravated public order offence’.
Palmer said in a social media post after the event that ‘it feels like things will never change’, and there have been question marks over if he would be available for selection when they return to the scene of the crime. Robins says he is happy to let the player make that choice.
As quoted on the club’s official website he explained, “I think he should lead on that. I think that's, again, something I don't know how he feels although I've got an understanding of that and how he's lived through these last few days, that's for sure.
“Kasey is a grown up and he will lead by example, and he will want to do that for everybody and certainly his family and we just need to support him through that.
“There’s been a lot going on over the last few days and there's rightly been a spotlight shone on that situation and hopefully, like I said, that can be brought to a swift conclusion and be dealt with, but it's the wider issue.
“We have to make sure and ensure that this changes. I think you look at that and what's happened, and we've got to try and try and make it make a difference will make a difference in a positive way.”