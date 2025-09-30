A late concession took two points and some shine from Sheffield Wednesday’s effort at St Andrews on Tuesday evening, but that doesn’t tell half the story of an effort of monstrous proportions in which Jamal Lowe and George Brown grabbed the goals.

A rapid turnaround for the smallest and most unpaid squad in the division would have offered plenty of excuses - the sort of which they have been handed all season by off-field nonsense. But once again the Owls refused to take it, scrapping and harrying their way through tough periods of the match and fighting from behind to poke their noses in front.

Any analysis of the final minutes is clearly dominated by the late equaliser. But to watch a group of footballers cramping and scrambling their way through was a display of the character they have to burn. All this having yet again not having been paid. A fine, fine effort - and some high numbers to suit.

1 . Ethan Horvath - 7 Could he have got off his line for the opener? Made an excellent and vitally important save to deny Stansfield early in the second half. Grew from there and did the rest of his job with little fuss - grab in injury time was a moment and a half. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 8 Stuck to his task up against some tricky customers. Battled hard and did what he does so well. As the pressure grew, so did he. A real example of a performance, showing proper experience and leadership. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 8 Pace important at times - he's still no slouch - and won aerials. Looks to have re-found his confidence in recent weeks. A leader again. | UGC Photo Sales