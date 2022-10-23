“He wasn't moving too well..” Injury concern to Sheffield Wednesday midfielder explained
Major concern over Ben Heneghan’s knee was not the only worry in the Sheffield Wednesday injury stakes in the hours after their 1-1 draw at Lincoln City.
Owls midfielder Will Vaulks had to be substituted in the second half after failing to play through a knock to his ankle, and will be assessed over the coming days.
It is hoped Vaulks’ issue is not a serious one, though Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirmed the Wales international had been finding it difficult to put any weight on after a crunching tackle towards the end of the first half.
George Byers spent half-time warming up in full kit and looked likely to replace Vaulks during the break.
But the decision was made to give him every opportunity to run the issue off and the change was delayed.
“It was an ankle knock,” Moore said on Vaulks’ issue. “He was finding it difficult to put any pressure through it, we gave him a few minutes of the second half and had to make the change.
“We could have done it at half-time but we decided to see how it would go. He wasn't moving too well. We wanted to give him those extra minutes but we managed to get George on.”
Whether or not the bump prevents Vaulks from taking any part in the midweek clash with Bristol Rovers remains to be seen.
There are serious concerns over centre-half Ben Heneghan, who was left holding his knee in what looked to be an innocuous coming together.