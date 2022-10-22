The Owls boss spoke honestly on his frustration on a match that saw the Imps level up Lee Gregory’s early opener through poor defending and on an afternoon that saw his side tally only three shots on target from 17 efforts on goal.

Big chances were missed in a match that leaves the Owls kicking themselves.

“We feel it’s two points dropped,” he said with his side having held 67% of possession. “We dominated the game today.

Sheffield Wednesday's coaching staff search for answers. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“We knew that with them having beaten Ipswich they wouldn’t change so we worked on the set-up. We knew they could exploit them.

“I told the boys at half-time we should have been out of sight but we weren’t, but there are two things that cost us today; a momentary lapse of concentration – we had so much possession and that cost us. That and wasteful finishing.

“The boys know that was wasteful finishing. With the chances we had they know they’ve got to put it in the back of the net.

“I’m pleased that we created chances to score goals and I always believe we have the players to put the ball in the back of the net, but today was wasteful finishing.

“I won’t mince my words. It was wasteful. You dominate for such long periods and you have so much of the game. Wasteful.”

Danny Mandriou’s equaliser just moments after the break proved to be enough to earn Lincoln their fifth draw in six home matches.

Questions may well be asked of Ben Heneghan – who later went off injured – and David Stockdale.

“It was pure lack of concentration,” Moore said. “It was a mundane goal. There was nothing intricate about it, it was just a lapse in concentration.

“The ball looked like it went in in slow motion, it was so slow and when I look back on it, it was poor in terms of concentration.

“No matter how much you dominate a game, a team will have a moment and they’ve taken it today.