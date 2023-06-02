One of the standout performers against Sheffield Wednesday this season is looking for a new club after his release by his long-time club was confirmed.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted, who kept the Owls at bay for all but the final few seconds of a 120-minute epic at Wembley on Monday, was an impressive performer between the sticks on loan at Barnsley in the second half of the campaign.

The 26-year-old was included on the ‘released list’ of Luton Town, where he signed in 2017 having enjoyed a successful youth career with Southampton and Stoke City.

Relatively green in terms of EFL exposure, Isted’s 19 Tykes appearances are as far as they go beyond his three league appearances for Luton. He has otherwise spent time on loan at Chesham United, Oxford City and Wealdstone.

Isted also impressed in Wednesday 4-2 defeat at Oakwell in March.