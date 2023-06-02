News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Thorn in Sheffield Wednesday’s side released by Championship club - will be man in demand

One of the standout performers against Sheffield Wednesday this season is looking for a new club after his release by his long-time club was confirmed.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Goalkeeper Harry Isted, who kept the Owls at bay for all but the final few seconds of a 120-minute epic at Wembley on Monday, was an impressive performer between the sticks on loan at Barnsley in the second half of the campaign.

The 26-year-old was included on the ‘released list’ of Luton Town, where he signed in 2017 having enjoyed a successful youth career with Southampton and Stoke City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Relatively green in terms of EFL exposure, Isted’s 19 Tykes appearances are as far as they go beyond his three league appearances for Luton. He has otherwise spent time on loan at Chesham United, Oxford City and Wealdstone.

Most Popular

Isted also impressed in Wednesday 4-2 defeat at Oakwell in March.

Other notable names released by the Hatters include Yorkshire-born central defender Sonny Bradley and former Arsenal wonderkid Henri Lansbury.