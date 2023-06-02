You won’t have seen many bigger smiles than that of Sheffield Wednesday’s Dennis Adeniran over the past couple of weeks, and after surgery in January he says he’s just happy to be a part of things.

The 24-year-old missed almost the entire first half of the season due to injury in what was a difficult 2022 for the former Everton youngster, however went on to feature in all but three League One games following his return to action at the start of 2023.

Adeniran didn’t play in the second leg against Peterborough or at Wembley against Barnsley, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell my his celebrations – and in terms of his role within the squad he certainly played his part.

“Since coming back from my surgery in January I’ve just been grateful to be part of the squad,” Adeniran told The Star. “Obviously we’ve done so well, and doing it the hard way is clearly the best way - because this has been amazing. For me Peterborough still hasn’t sunk in, but yeah, this has been amazing.

“Walking out at Wembley, even though I didn’t play, was one of the craziest moments of my career. The fans, the noise, it was just crazy. It was all amazing, and obviously I wish I could have come on, but the boys got the job done and that’s all that matters. We’re back in the Championship.”

Now though, there’s a decision to be made, with his contract expiring at the end of this month and no confirmation just yet as to whether he’ll still be at S6 next season or not.

If it was up to him, though, there’d be debate.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Dennis Adeniran of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates with a fan after the teams fourth goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United at Hillsborough on May 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“This club is amazing,” he enthused. “Of course I’d love to stay. But I’m just going to go on holiday now, enjoy my break and see what happens. I’ll leave that side of things to the gaffer and my agent.

“Me and the gaffer are quite close, so I’m guessing he’ll want me to stay. Like I say, I want to, but let’s see what the summer brings.”