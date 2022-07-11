Harder, better, faster, stronger... Sheffield Wednesday's new-look team for League One challenge

Sheffield Wednesday were maybe just a little soft. Maybe just a little slow at times, too.

It’s been recognised by Darren Moore and the recruitment team and the hope is that the new seven additions brought in already this summer, with the likelihood of more to come in, will correct those flaws.

Work is being carried out to toughen up those already in the team and to add more strength and height and pace.

Sheffield Wednesday players have been working hard in the gym as well as on the pitch while in Portugal. Picture: @SWFC

It was most noticeable at the back, particularly when soft goals were being conceded from set-pieces but that’s not solely the reason why those new players have been brought in.

Wednesday’s coaching staff want to modernise the team and while they may currently be competing in the third tier, it’s in the top flight that they are taking their inspiration from.

"We wanted to bring more pace, more power, more physicality to the team and I think we've done that so far with the recruitment we've managed so far,” said assistant boss Jamie Smith.

"That's all part of the experience we've got in League One.

"It wasn't just because we conceded from set pieces we wanted to get big players in, it wasn't that at all.

"We didn't do very well on set pieces last season and it was certainly something we needed to address. We have addressed it. But football now, you watch it from the Premier League all the way through, pace and power is the way the game is going.”

Allied with all that, the strength strategy which will primarily be used to prevent goals, up at the other end the options available to Moore are increasing with the arrival of Michael Smith from Rotherham United and the return to full fitness of Josh Windass, who socred in Friday night’s win over Harrogate Town.

"We spoke about that on the bench [having different options], added Smith.

"We were saying we've got all those different attributes. We had it with Greggers [Lee Gregory] last season, he brings us that physical presence like Smudge [Michael Smith] and we can use that when it's needed.