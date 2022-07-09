Josh Windass scored a belter, Michael Smith opened his Owls account from the spot and Barry Bannan was among the star men alongside new face Reece James.

Here are some of the quirkier things missed from a hugely worthwhile run-out.

Moore watch

Callum Paterson wrestles with a defender during Sheffield Wednesday's win over Harrogate Town.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore was back on the sidelines after sitting out of the Alfreton Town friendly due to his continued recovery from minor knee surgery.

Hobbling around in the North Yorkshire sunshine, he was moving slowly but well and appeared in great spirits.

Movement up and down from the dugout was understandably limited and perhaps the moment of the day came as he made the long trudge from the changing rooms in front of the travelling Owls fans.

“Darren Moore’s Barmy Army” rang out across the stadium as Moore clapped back. It was a moment that signalled togetherness heading into a season of ambition.

Applause for a legend

The loudest applause of the day, however, came not for a football moment, but for broadcasting legend Harry Gration MBE, who sadly died suddenly late last month.

Gration was well-known to television viewers throughout Yorkshire for his warm dedication to entertaining his audience on regional news show Look North.

His charity efforts were vast and well-known and Gration was an avid advocate of Harrogate Town, giving up his time to present charity and fundraising events on behalf of the club.

A minute’s applause in his memory – it was the first outing at Harrogate’s EnviroVent Stadium since his passing – was passionate and a real moment to witness.

Celebration time

There was a curious contrast in celebration efforts by Josh Windass.

The first goal, his own, was an absolute stunner and was met with a muted – if not non-existant – show of cool as the former Rangers man simply turned and shook hands with a few of his colleagues on his way back to his own half.

A show of dissent? Nah, it’s nothing new for Windass, who prefers a cool-as-ice approach to celebrating goals.

His delayed knee-slide after Michael Smith’s penalty amused more than a few in the Wednesday end.

Young blood

It was good to see some of Wednesday’s youngsters involved again.

Jay Glover played out wide at Alfreton but was pushed inside to his favoured position in the middle of midfield. His 45 minutes were excellent and earned praise from assistant manager Jamie Smith post-match.

Ryan Galvin acquitted himself well again, Pierce Charles made a couple of good saves when he came off the bench and Leojo Davidson made some nice runs late on in replacing Callum Paterson.

Forza Harrogate

Harrogate; there are many things that come to mind when you think of the quaint North Yorkshire spa town.

You know what was fun? The dozen or so Harrogate ultras who has joined behind the goal.

Their average age must’ve come to about 14, they stopped to discuss the lyrics of each song in between. At one point they mocked the Wednesday fans at the other end by turning on their phone lights.