Sheffield Wednesday’s departing promotion-winners have started taking to social media to bid farewell to the club following the decision that they’ll be moving on.

The club confirmed on Friday that a number of senior players would be on their way out of the club this summer when their current deals expire, with Darren Moore making some tough decisions before they begin their first Championship campaign following promotion out of League One.

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale will be released upon expiry of their current contracts.

Stockdale, Adeniran and Brown all took to Twitter not long after the announcement to say thank you, with the former saying that he definitely plans on coming back to watch the Owls in the future.

Here’s what they’ve had to say so far...

David Stockdale:

Thank you Sheffield Wednesday - a season I’ll never forget. Thank you to the fans for taking me on as an Owl. I’ll be back to watch the club march further on up the leagues. Hugs for all, Stocko.

Dennis Adeniran

Thank you guys!!!

Jaden Brown