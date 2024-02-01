Goal-line technology, Barry Bannan's reaction and more: A Sheffield Wednesday recap

The Owls took on the Hornets at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, and despite hitting the post and creating a whole host of chances across 90+ minutes they were unable to find the back of the net and pick up the three points that they probably deserved.

Iké Ugbo, Anthony Musaba, Di'Shon Bernard and Mallik Wilks all thought they'd managed to break the deadlock at various points in the game, and for the highlights of the match you can check out the video above. This is how close Bernard came to making it 1-0...

Danny Röhl said that he was disappointed but proud after seeing his side miss out on the chance to substantially close the gap on those above them, but he also spoke about how far the team has come since he took over - if you want to watch what he had to say, as well as a chat with his captain, Barry Bannan, you can find their interviews below:

And lastly, our man on the ground, Joe Crann, gave some of his thoughts outside Hillsborough after the press conference, and if you're that way inclined then here are his thoughts:

