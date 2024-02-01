News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Goal-line technology, Barry Bannan's reaction and more: A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday were desperately unlucky not to take all three points against Watford this week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

The Owls took on the Hornets at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, and despite hitting the post and creating a whole host of chances across 90+ minutes they were unable to find the back of the net and pick up the three points that they probably deserved.

Iké Ugbo, Anthony Musaba, Di'Shon Bernard and Mallik Wilks all thought they'd managed to break the deadlock at various points in the game, and for the highlights of the match you can check out the video above. This is how close Bernard came to making it 1-0...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Röhl said that he was disappointed but proud after seeing his side miss out on the chance to substantially close the gap on those above them, but he also spoke about how far the team has come since he took over - if you want to watch what he had to say, as well as a chat with his captain, Barry Bannan, you can find their interviews below:

And lastly, our man on the ground, Joe Crann, gave some of his thoughts outside Hillsborough after the press conference, and if you're that way inclined then here are his thoughts:

Lastly, for more post-match reading, as well as the latest transfer news, we've got you covered right here:

Danny Röhl’s blunt response after Wednesday transfer deadline question

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sorry similar story as Owls dominate Watford but can't get the win

Two eights and a busy little bee in Owls ratings from Watford battle

Wednesday favourite to leave as Blackpool beat Barnsley, Rotherham United and Oxford United to deal

Related topics:HillsboroughBarry BannanMallik Wilks